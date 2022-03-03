North Central Telephone Cooperative’s board chairman Glen Hardcastle was recognized with the James L. Bass Director Life Achievement Award at the NTCA annual conference in Dallas, Texas, on Feb. 16.
Hardcastle has served as the Scottsville Exchange West director for 35 years.
During his tenure on the board, he served in leadership roles for more than 16 years. He served as vice-chairman from 2007-2012 and then chairman of the board from 2013 until present. Through his leadership roles, Hardcastle has helped the company grow and thrive from a telephone cooperative to a full-service telecommunications and gig-certified broadband company.
Hardcastle served on the board when the decision was made for NCTC to invest in Bluegrass Cellular in South Central Kentucky, and he also led the NCTC board when the time was right for the company to be sold and invest in other opportunities. He also provided the leadership for the initial fiber build in 2008 to seeing the Co-op be completely served by fiber in 2021.
Through his contacts as owner/manager at Hardcastle Tractor Company in Allen County, he was made aware of a need in neighboring areas for dependable broadband. As NCTC completed its plans for building fiber in its current service areas, Hardcastle encouraged the board to investigate opportunities to deploy fiber broadband in Warren County, Ky. With his support, management entered into the first joint telephone/electric co-op venture in Kentucky to build out a fiber network to deploy broadband.
Guy Holliman, NCTC general counsel, submitted a letter to NTCA nominating Hardcastle for this distinction award. Holliman stated, “In his leadership position, Glen doesn’t try to direct the board to a certain position, but he weighs in with common sense observations.”
NCTC President and CEO Johnny McClanahan echoed Holliman’s sentiments.
“Glen usually is the voice of reason. He keeps everyone on track and helps give advice or voices his opinion on a topic, but he doesn’t force that opinion on anyone. We have grown and evolved through his leadership,” McClanahan continued by saying, “Aside from being an asset to our board and our company, I consider Glen a great friend.”
Hardcastle is perhaps the only telephone co-op board chairman to have two different FCC chairmen personally visit their service area. In 2015, FCC acting chairperson, Jessica Rosenworcel, visited NCTC’s headquarters in Lafayette to observe NCTC’s fiber buildout and acknowledge the company as a Gig-certified provider.
Likewise, in 2018, Chairman Ajit Pai visited an Allen County school where he observed their telehealth program by NCTC’s broadband services. “You’ve got to be doing something right to have this distinction,” said McClanahan.
During the ceremony, Hardcastle accepted the distinction award and thanked the committee for the honor by saying, “I consider this award a great honor because I knew Mr. James Bass. We were good friends for a long time. Knowing the man he was and that this award is named in his honor makes this very special to me, and I appreciate it very much.”
He also thanked Holliman and NCTC for the nomination.
“Over the past 35 years, I have been blessed to be on the board for North Central Telephone Cooperative and involved with its growth over the years,” Holliman said. “I have witnessed many changes throughout my lifetime in communications services. I never dreamed broadband technology would be where it is today when I started, so I can only imagine what will be possible in the next 35 years.”
Hardcastle said the best part of being involved in this industry is working with the people in our service area and providing them with something that makes their lives easier and better.
NTCA- the Rural Broadband Association represents nearly 850 independent, family-owned and community-based telecommunications companies in rural and small-town communities across the U.S., including NCTC. The James L. Bass Director Life Achievement Award is presented to one director to honor a lifetime of service in rural telecommunications that best exemplifies the ideals of all rural telecommunications systems.
