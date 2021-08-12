Two resolutions that would have allowed beer to be sold in restaurants and that would have allowed beer to be sold from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays failed on their second readings at the Lafayette City Council meeting on Aug. 3.
At the council’s July meeting, both resolutions passed by a 4-2 vote on the first reading.
Council members Jason Phelps and Steve Turner voted against the resolutions in July and voted against the resolutions again last week.
Council members Debra Harris, Jeff Hudson and David Kempf all voted in favor of the resolutions once again.
However, council member Tom Roberts — who also voted in favor of the resolutions last month — had recently been hospitalized and was not able to attend the meeting, leaving the vote at 3-2 in favor of the resolutions. According to the city charter, it requires four votes to pass a resolution, so the resolution failed due to not receiving the required four votes.
Though it only lasted for approximately four minutes, the meeting was heavily-attended, and a group of area residents gathered outside of Lafayette City Hall prior to the meeting to pray and sing hymns before coming into the meeting.
However, the resolutions could come back up, but that must occur within the next 30 days.
If the city-council members choose to readdress the resolutions at the group’s committee of the whole meeting — which be held later this month — they could vote to place the resolutions back on the agenda for the council’s September meeting.
However, the resolutions would have to pass on both a first and second reading before they would go into effect.
Prior to the July meeting, no vote pertaining to beer had occurred since 2019, when the mayor was Richard Driver and the council consisted of four different members than it currently does. The only two members who remain on the council from that time are Phelps and Turner.
From August of 2018 through February of 2019, three separate proposals relating to beer were discussed and voted upon.
In other business, the council unanimously approved to approve the request of Macon County Mayor Steve Jones and the county to purchase a 10-acre tract of land in Winding Stairs Park — at the city’s original purchase price — that is planned to be used as the site of a new county health department.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution in support of the SR-10 Community Mobility Plan. The plan is one that is intended to route heavy truck traffic away from the public square, determine the best system for the square, provide citizens with the safest routes and to improve access to the city’s industrial park.
The council also approved the hiring of Donnie Crawford as a Lafayette police officer.
Despite recent departures, the Lafayette Police Department is currently fully-staffed, but there are plans to hire two more officers in the near future, which the council approved of at its special-called meeting eight days earlier.
