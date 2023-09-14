A water advisory that was issued relating to a nearby area late last week should not impact residents in Macon County.
Last Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Environment issued an advisory due to pathogens found in Trace Creek and Wilson Branch in Clay County.
The advisory reads ... “The water contact advisory is issued for Trace Creek from Old Gamaliel Road bridge to the Max Bean Road bridge. The advisory for Wilson Branch is from the branch’s origin to it’s confluence with Trace Creek. ‘In the interest of public health, people are advised to avoid contact with the water in these areas,’ said Greg Young, deputy commissioner of TDEC. ‘We take this step due to the threat found in the waters, and we will continue to monitor them to ensure public safety.’ ”
Browning Farms is an animal feeding area.
“This came about from an animal feeding operation that was the source of the e-coli found in the water,’ said TDEC environmental specialist Debbie Arnwine.
Browning Farm, located in Macon County, is listed on the State of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Cookeville Environmental Field Office’s web site as the violators in the matter.
“They do not have a valid permit,” Arnwine said. “The Cookeville field office is working with them right now in dealing with that.”
As to the question of whether or not Macon County residents have anything to worry about, Arnwine says there is nothing to worry about due to “so much dilution once the contaminants hit Barren River.” Barren River is the source of much of Macon County’s water supply.
One has to wonder about the validity of these comments upon seeing the photos and info concerning them that are found on the TDEC official site citing numerous violations discovered recently at Browning Farm.
There is information on the TDEC web site citing multiple violations that were recently found involving Browning Farm, including pictures of animal carcasses, unlabeled chemical containers, debris, and piles of garbage.
Lafayette Water Department Supervisor Jeff Haliburton says that he knew nothing about the advisory and further stated that there is nothing to be concerned about.
