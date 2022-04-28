Work continues to progress on plans for a new Macon County Health Department and a new Macon County Administration Building, the latter of which will house offices now in the Macon County Courthouse.
Contracts have been signed for the design with Upland Design Group of Crossville on the 10-acre Nature Trail Lane area for both buildings, designs which will include input from both courthouse employees and health department officials to ensure their needs are met.
The courthouse is undergoing repairs to the exterior to stop water from coming into the interior. Inside, Macon County Mayor Steve Jones said asbestos and lead paint prohibit any extensive interior renovations until county personnel have relocated to the new facility.
Macon County, which is the fastest growing county in the Upper Cumberland Area, has outgrown the courthouse and the current health department location, he said.
“There is no intent to get rid of the courthouse,” Jones said. “It’s being renovated on the outside now to try to dry it up. Hopefully, we’ll be able to use it for the historical society and archive-type departments.”
In addition, the move to a new facility will help alleviate traffic and parking issues downtown, Jones said. People are having problems parking and getting out of the limited space. Also, he said, with the new location, businesses and their patrons will have more available parking.
“Most of the businesses, there is only two or three parking spots for each business, and so this will give them a much better place for their workers and for the people coming in” to park, he said.
The new locations for both facilities will be off Nature Trail Lane near Winding Stairs Park facing the highway.
The new health department will be about 14,000 square feet, nearly double the size of the current one, and will allow easier access to motorists via a drive-through area.
“The Macon County Health Departments is one of the busiest health departments in our region,” Jones said.
With a drive-through, covered setup, employees “can do vaccines at the health department. They’ll have a overhang shelter for the for the workers to be able to work through from a drive-through system with a setup for vaccines,” Jones said.
A drive-through area at the new administration building also will allow customers to more quickly take care of their business with the county offices, Jones said.
Improvements will be made to Nature Trail Lane back to where the county property ends short of the park entrance.
“We’re actually going to have a better entrance at the road going in,” Jones said. “There will be a new paved entrance going in with the left turn lane coming into the park area. And it’ll be built in a way that we can have a lot more cars going in and out of the area down there.”
It’s early in the design process for both the new facilities, but Jones said he estimates their completion in 18 to 24 months.
