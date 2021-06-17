The Macon County School Board voted on Thursday night to terminate its contract with Cope Architecture for the new elementary school.
“Since we opted for a PreK through fifth grade building, the second grade through fifth-grade construction project with Cope is no longer necessary,” said board member Tim Case.
Board member Wayne Marsh questioned why Case believed the contract was no longer necessary.
“I feel like we’ve paid Cope a lot of money and got very little for that money,” Case said.
Marsh said that he did not believe that was Cope Architecture’s fault.
“The problem with that is, we had a 2-5 school, and when you came on the board, you changed the balance of that,” Marsh said. “So, it’s not Cope. That’s kind of fallen on you.”
Case added, “I think the fees that we’ve paid them are quite extensive for drawings and land testing.”
Marsh asked why the board would want to end their contract when they have already done so much with Cope.
Case responded that the current school project would need to “start all over from scratch” and that he would like the board to look at other options for architecture.
“I have not saw any reason to believe that they cannot make a design for a pre-K-5 school since they are working in the county anyway,” Marsh said.
The board voted to terminate the contract, with Marsh and fellow board member Jed Goad both voting against termination.
The board also decided to table voting on the proposed policy revision, which would require administrative positions be posted on the district website for at least 10 days.
Case told the board that he would like for all open positions, including teaching positions, to be posted as available.
“Teaching positions can be as needed,” Case said.
The board will vote on the change after the new additions are made.
The board also decided to table voting on the proposed change to sixth through 12th-grade dress code.
