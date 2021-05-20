The Macon County School Board voted on May 10 for the new elementary school to house pre-Kindergarten through fifth grade.
Board member Tim Case said that the advantages for this type of school are obvious.
The original proposal for the school had been for grades 2-5.
Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles said that the school had been planned for 1,400 students, a number created based on enrollment trends. Boles said that number would need to be adjusted for three additional grade levels.
“You’re looking at a 1,600 (student school) at the minimum,” Boles said.
Macon County School Nutrition Supervisor Terin Coe, who said she was speaking “not only as an employee, but also as a tax payer,” questioned at what point the board would feel that they had too many students in a school.
“At what point is the school too big, and you have to start the process all over again,” Coe said. “What is our cutoff for this building?”
Board member Jed Goad told her that he couldn’t answer the question.
“This county has lived in the ice age so long on these buildings,” Goad said. “The five of us who sit here are playing catch-up.”
Goad said he felt that the school may just be a band-aid for some of the issues that county schools are facing.
Case told the Board that, currently, Macon County Junior High school is 30 years old, and Macon County High School is 24 years old.
Goad pointed out the lack of updates at Red Boiling Springs School as well.
“Out of all of this stuff happening in this county, wonderful stuff, (Red Boiling Springs School) has got nothing,” Goad said. “He still has (four) portables. Westside (Elementary) is busting at the seams.”
Goad added, “We can only do what the school board can do. The problem rears farther up the chain than we do.”
Boles reminded the board that the board of education is not a funding body.
Board member Wayne Marsh questioned how long it would take to send 1,600 students through a lunch line.
Coe told him that the new school would need two cafeterias with a kitchen between them. “There’s no way,” Coe said. “I have no idea.”
Case pointed out that the county has been continuously growing for many years.
“It’s never going to end,” Case said.
He added that additions or portables would always have to be added as the county continues to grow.
Marsh and board member Dale Hix voted no.
The board also chose to hire Mid-Tenn Engineering to perform the site study for the building. Jared Claiborne of Mid-Tenn Engineering was present at the meeting and told the board that they intended to begin the work immediately.
Following Tennessee State Law, companies did not submit bids for this job, but were chosen based on qualifications-based selection.
Marsh and Goad voted against hiring Mid-Tenn Engineering.
Additionally, the Board approved raises for bus drivers and non-certified employees at $20 a day for bus drivers and $1 an hour for non-certified employees to begin next school year. They also approved bonuses for all employees.
The Board also approved the expansions of the Macon County Trap team to include junior high students at both Macon County Junior High and Red Boiling Springs Junior High. The proposed cross country teams for Red Boiling Springs School was also approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.