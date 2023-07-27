For decades, the Macon County Fair has been a week of fun and activities for families to enjoy as a new school is set to begin.
This year’s fair brings new events.
Macon County Fair President Jeff Hughes began planning for this year’s fair as soon as last year’s fair concluded.
“We have 20 fair board members, and it takes a lot of phone calls and planning,” Hughes said. “Sometimes, things run smoothly, but other times, you might have someone cancel last minute, and that leaves us scrambling to fill that slot. It doesn’t take long to run out of options when that happens.
“We meet each month except December. We try and contact people as early as we can, as early as January and February and even earlier for some.”
Planning ahead is essential for some of the fair events.
“Our truck pulls are one instance where we plan the following year at the end of the current year’s pull,” Hughes said. “If you don’t let them know that early that you want the sleds for next year, you’ll lose out, and that’s a bad thing because the truck pulls are our big event.”
The truck pull will essentially be the grand finale, taking place at 7 p.m. on the final day of the fair (July 28).
“Friday night, July 28, the fair begins,” Hughes said “The carnival will be here. This is the second year that we will have the carnival this early. There will also be a new event, a mini-rod pull.
“The following night, Saturday, there will be a demolition derby and the fairest of the fair beauty pageant.”
Another new event, a junk car race, will be held on Monday night.
“We got the idea for the junk car race from a guy that lives on Cedar Bluff,” Hughes said. “He does these junk car races on his farm every Sunday afternoon. They race around a circle mud track. It was a lot of fun to watch.”
“One of our board members went down there and watched it and got to talking to the guy and asked if he might want to do something like that at the fair. He made a few phone calls and came back to us with an ‘absolutely.’ ”
Hughes said that there has been already been a lot of interest in the junk car race.
“We’ve received several calls about it, and people are going out and buying cars to enter into the race with,” Hughes said. “I’m guessing we will have 20 or so participants.”
Fair catalogs can be found at local banks, the Macon County Chamber of Commerce, Macon-Trousdale Farmers Co-Op and several other locations in Lafayette.
