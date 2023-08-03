On July 1, new legislation went into effect in Tennessee regarding adequate shelter for outside dogs.
The new directive clarifies the definition of adequate shelter and is an update to the state’s anti-cruelty law.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 4:44 pm
On July 1, new legislation went into effect in Tennessee regarding adequate shelter for outside dogs.
The new directive clarifies the definition of adequate shelter and is an update to the state’s anti-cruelty law.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, the new law creates clear guidelines for dog owners and law enforcement officers regarding the definition of adequate shelter and is not only meant to punish violators, but it is also meant to help dog owners be proactive in providing for the pet.
Although cases in Macon County involve mostly animal hoarding and severe neglect, Macon County animal control officer Ashley Carter advises animal owners that have outside pets to be familiar with and comply with the new shelter legislation.
“The new law actually explains what adequate shelter means,” Carter said. “The dog has to be off the ground. There has to be a floor in the shelter. The shelter must also be enclosed on three sides and have a roof.”
Many shelters that Carter has encountered do not have correct weather protection.
“We have some people that think a dog pen with tarps around it is adequate enough shelter, but when it rains, it soaks the ground, and those dogs are then still on the ground,” Carter said. “In extreme cold, this is not a good thing for the dogs at all. Tarps provide shade in the hot months, but when it rains, the dogs are living in worn areas full of mud.”
Carter also expressed that plastic, blue barrels that some people use for shelters are adequate, but they are not the best idea.
“When they are used properly, they provide enough shelter, but some people don’t cut a hole big enough for the dog to easily get in and out of the barrel, or they can’t get in at all,” Carter said.
Under the new definition, an animal crate is not considered to be adequate shelter for outside dogs.
The new law states that an adequate shelter must be clean and include access to food and water. It must also have access to shade between the months of March and October and be fitted with a sufficient amount of bedding between November and February.
The structure must be of adequate size, which would allow the dog to lay in a normal position, and it must be built of strong, substantial material that will protect the dog in the case of inclement weather. The shelter must include a roof, an adequate-sized entrance for the dog, and a solid-surface, resting platform that can be maintained in a sanitary manner.
Exceptions to the new legislation include dogs that are actively engaged in lawful hunting, police, military, patrol detection, search and rescue, herding or guarding livestock, trials or other lawful competitions, and service dogs (or dogs actively in service training).
For more information on the new legislation, individuals can contact Macon County Animal Control at 615-666-1003 or 615-388-8956.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.