Venezuela

From left, Jheanpiere Contreras, Genesis Contreras and Daniel Soto, who two days prior arrived from Venezuela after crossing the U.S. border from Mexico, wait in line for dinner Sept. 22 at a hotel provided by the Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new guidelines for Venezuelan migrants, under which some will have a pathway to temporary residence in the United States and others who crossed the border without authorization will be sent back to Mexico.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced an agreement between Mexico and the U.S. that will allow up to 24,000 qualifying Venezuelan migrants — those who have preexisting ties to the U.S., and someone in the U.S. who can provide financial and other support — to travel by air to an authorized port of entry.

