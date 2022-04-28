Newly hired Macon County Director of Schools Rick Duffer will take the reins of the school system July 1, and he’s working toward his debut after serving 11 years as principal at Westmoreland High School.
“I’ve actually been up talking with the current director and a few folks that work in the central office area just trying to get a feel for who’s in place and what they’re doing and maybe what we need to do,” Duffer said.
The footprint is a bit larger running an entire school system, but, Duffer said, it is the same game plan.
“You know, having a successful school is no different from having a successful school system,” he said. “I think it’s all about building the right culture. Now, when you go from being the head of the school or principal to being the head of a district or a director, obviously that culture gets larger, so there’s more moving pieces, there’s more people in place, but it’s pretty much the same. You have to have people who are confident and very knowledgeable and you put those people in place. Once they’re in place and willing to assume that responsibility, you have to communicate clearly your expectation for them of their job description, and then you have to entrust them to do that job and do it well.”
Apart from the classroom and administrative setting, Duffer has a sports coaching background. He coached high school football at Westmoreland from 1992 to 2005. He then became assistant principal at Beech High School and spent five years in that role. He then spent two years in administration at Portland East Middle School before his current role at Westmoreland.
His philosophy on leadership comes down to everyone being on the same page.
“I read a book one time about good managers versus good leaders,” he said. “Good leaders are visionaries, and they have to see an end result that doesn’t truly exist. They just envision it, so as they envision it, they lead others toward it.”
Several people at the Macon County Board of Education meeting April 22 had pressed for hiring someone from Macon County. Duffer said he understands that.
“You know, we all are apprehensive with the unknown, and as someone who has worked outside the system, though they may have heard things about me, there’s a lot about me for them that is unknown. It is a bit scary, but it’s a two-way street, because there’s a lot about Macon County and the employees and teachers in the community and people there — there’s a lot about them that I don’t know, and I’m a bit apprehensive.
“So you know, we’re all in this together ... . I’m going in and I believe the best teachers want the best for their students. I believe that parents want the same thing for their kids that we want from them, so I’m going to go to work and those people are going to see me working hard. I’m going to partner with those who are part of the school system, and I think in time that I could alleviate some of their fears and the inhibition.
“Time has a way of healing things, and I think the majority of people will will be fine after we work together for a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.