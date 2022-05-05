The state of Tennessee installed a traffic light system at Ellington Drive and Highway 52 Bypass West in front of Tractor Supply Company during the second week of April, and since that time, some travelers are not happy with the new addition.
The consensus seems to be disappointment and frustration.
“If you live west of TSC/Walmart shopping center area, it is now almost impossible to turn left to go home,” Tonia Hauskins Powell said. “Imagine the light at Brattontown and the backup in the mornings, for those trying to turn left from the golf course side. It’s that times 100. I always tried to leave the Walmart area at the stop sign rather than the Walmart entrance/exit for safety reasons. I was excited about the new light, but with no left turn light from either direction (Ellington or TSC), it benefits no one really.”
“That makes it more dangerous,” Mary Tuttle said. “I sat there through two red and two green lights, waiting for a turn signal, and I finally had to just go.”
“I could have easily run over two cars there yesterday,” Nicole Carver said. “I was coming across from the Walgreens side, regular green light, and they turned left in front of me. I was wondering if the light was wrong, or if they just did it.”
Another citizen said, “I’m almost to the point of just re-routing, so I don’t even have to mess with that light,” Amanda Howard Diddock said. “I had to sit through three lights yesterday, just trying to get back to work from lunch.”
“Yes!!!,” Stephanie Neely added, “I sat there for at least 15 minutes yesterday, and at one point, the light would stay green for four seconds. It was a disaster!”
Glennon Scott, said, “Yesterday, traffic was backed up to the Dollar Store.”
“Yes!! It is so bad!” Caitlyn Kemp said. “Yesterday, it only stayed green long enough for two people to go through off of the side street.”
Offering a glimpse of optimism to frustrated citizens, Cheri Keller declared, “according to the City of Lafayette Facebook page, the company that installed the lights has been made aware of the problem and is working to solve it. We can only hope.”
Lafayette City Mayor Jerry Wilmore then responded to the concerned group: “The city and county begged the state to put turning arrows, but they did not. That was done at the state level. I am still trying to get them to change the lights to green, at different times, so people can go. So please, just be patient, and cautious, because something like this, at a four-way stop, will be hard to get used to.”
Lafayette local Todd Birdwell offered another option for travelers until the situation is remedied.
“I’ve been using the Burger King and subway exits from the shopping center. Gets me out quicker, even when it was a four-way stop.”
