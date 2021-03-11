The Lafayette City Council will be tasked with finding a new council member after Bryan Nichols resigned at the council meeting held on March 2.
Nichols has served less than nine months, and he resigned due to a change of residence that will leave him living narrowly outside the eastern portion of the city limits.
“I have enjoyed my time on the council, and I hope I have helped Lafayette out,” Nichols wrote in the letter that Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore read during the meeting.
Nichols was elected to the six-person council for the first time last June, as was Jeff Hudson. Jason Phelps was also re-elected at that time, and all three were elected for four-year terms.
Wilmore was a city council member at that time, and since he was elected mayor then — defeating incumbent Richard Driver — that left his council seat open, which expires in 2022. David Kempf — who received the fourth-most votes in the election last June — was appointed to fill Wilmore’s vacant seat.
The council will now appoint someone to fill Nichols’ seat, and though that seat doesn’t expire until 2024, that appointee will only serve until the next city election in 2022.
At that time, three city council seats will be elected for four-year terms — the seats of Kempf, Seth Blankenship and Steve Turner — and a fourth council member will also be elected to fill the remaining two years of what was Nichols’ seat. The individual who serves the two-year term will be the fourth-highest vote-getter.
“We do need to advertise and let it be known that there is a vacancy,” Lafayette City Attorney Jimmy White said. “Anybody that wishes to be considered should submit some type of paperwork just saying that I would like to be considered and I am qualified before our next meeting in April. At that point, you all will be obligated to fill that seat.”
Nichols also serves on the Macon County School Board, having represented districts 9 and 10 since 2016, and he will be forced to resign from that position as well due to the relocation.
The council also voted to rezone property — on the second reading — that will be purposed for a potential housing development.
The property — which is better known as the Ronnie and Lynn Wilburn property — is located at 401 Scottsville Road and runs parallel to Key Park, and there has been months of back-and-forth discussion regarding the rezoning.
The property owners requested the property be rezoned from R-1, which is low density residential, to R-2, which is high density residential.
Rezoning the property to R-2 high density residential allows the lot size to be reduced, which could result in as many as 25 single-family housing units.
If the property remained at R-1 low density, it was expected that the property would only be able to include 12-15 units, with those homes located on the north side of the road facing Key Park.
At the February council meeting, Hudson said that his reason for objecting was the size of the homes to be built on the property and the fact that the homes would be rented out.
Ronnie Wilburn said that was incorrect and that the homes were planned to be between 1,400 and 1,500 square feet.
Both Hudson and Phelps previously said that they had received multiple calls from citizens concerning the property, and Nichols indicated that there were concerns from two nearby churches regarding the potential housing development as well.
The council approved the rezoning by a 4-1 margin on the first reading in February and then by a 5-1 vote last week, with Hudson voting no each time.
