At the Macon County Commission work session on Monday night, Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn shared information about the success of the Moral Recognition Program (MRT) that has been recently implemented for inmates at the jail. Participants in the MRT program painted a mural in the multipurpose room of the jail to express the hope that they have found in getting their lives back on track.

At the Macon County Commission work session on Monday night, commissioners assembled at the Macon County Courthouse as Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn shared with them about the progress of the recently-implemented Moral Recognition Therapy (MRT) program at the county jail.

The MRT program has been in place for approximately two months, and it attempts to help inmates with addiction problems to try and pinpoint root causes of their addictions.

