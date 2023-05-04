At the Macon County Commission work session on Monday night, commissioners assembled at the Macon County Courthouse as Macon County Sheriff Joey Wilburn shared with them about the progress of the recently-implemented Moral Recognition Therapy (MRT) program at the county jail.
The MRT program has been in place for approximately two months, and it attempts to help inmates with addiction problems to try and pinpoint root causes of their addictions.
“About eight weeks ago, we kicked off a Moral Recognition Therapy program in the jail,” said Wilburn. “Basically, we assessed inmates that have drug addiction problems, and we started this class. It’s a 12-week class that goes into the root cause of addiction. It not trying to raise their skill set, but (it’s trying) to raise their consciousness.”
According to Wilburn, the program has shown signs of success and has already begun to change lives.
“We have had a lot of success with it,” said Wilburn. “It’s not necessarily meant to be faith-based, but they like to read scripture and stuff like that. We had one (inmate) who actually got saved. That was a huge deal. It was a pretty cool thing that I wasn’t expecting.
“No words can really explain it. I took 15 of some of the worst inmates that we had when I first took office, and now, I have 15 of the best. They have caused zero problems since they have started this class. It’s a really good program.”
In addition to the classes, Wilburn allowed the participants to paint a mural that expressed the hope that they have found in walking a straight-and-narrow path that has helped them get their lives refocused.
“In the multi-purpose room, I’ve let the inmates in the MRT program paint a mural,” said Wilburn. “Each one of them put their favorite Bible verse on it.
“A lot of them are seeking ministry work and long-term rehab. They are trying to reconnect with families, and they are starting to build the foundation of getting their life back on track.”
