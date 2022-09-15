The Macon County Schools Board of Education on Monday, along with interim director Daniel Cook, met for a special called meeting to discuss how to proceed with two candidates for the director of schools position.
Board attorney Jamie Winkler was heard via teleconference. The meeting was to determine how to proceed with second interviews. This special meeting will also allow time for the candidates to meet with the public and special groups after the last interview is complete.
