For years, a national healthcare crisis has existed due to a shortage of nurses and other medical support personnel.
The COVID-19 pandemic only intensified the issue as healthcare facilities saw record numbers of patients seeking care, which resulted in long wait times and limited appointment availabilities.
“There have been a lot of changes that have affected the healthcare system,” said TCAT Hartsville Health Science Coordinator Lou Ann Hall. “If you (seek) healthcare right now for treatment of any kind, or even a check-up, it’s a long wait. Even getting an appointment is hard because of staffing, and sometimes, the hours have been cut because of staffing shortages.”
The Tennessee College of Applied Science (TCAT), and other programs around the country, have tried to address the nursing shortage by offering various healthcare related programs.
“We have three medical health science programs,” said Hall. “We have certified nursing assistant (CNA) classes at Trousdale County High School and Macon County High School, as well as classes over the summer here (at TCAT Hartsville). We have the patient care technician (PCT) program that is an eight-month program. It is a group of national certifications all put together where they can go on to be certified phlebotomists, EKG technicians, or do other medical office work. We also have a licensed practical nursing (LPN) program. When students complete the LPN program, they are qualified to take their practical nursing boards.”
TCAT Wilson County LPN Instructor Tamara Gulley added, “The practical nursing program is a very intense program. It is one year, and they have to be dedicated and ready to learn. There are 432 hours each trimester. They have their clinical hours as well. They go hospitals, long-term care, doctors’ offices, emergency rooms ... so it is very intense. When they go to those, there are two, nine-hour clinicals a week. So, they are there for a long time. They see a lot and can work on the skills they’ve learned in class.”
Support personnel, such as PCTs and CNAs, that allow nurses to focus on other responsibilities like passing medications, taking doctors’ orders, and paperwork, help daily care processes to flow smoothly.
“If you don’t have a CNA, the nurse is doing the bathing and the feeding while he or she is also trying to pass medications, take doctors’ orders, and do the paperwork,” said Hall. “So, putting more CNAs out there allows nurses to come in and say, ‘I have a full staff. I can just focus on my job.’
“Also, if you don’t have patient care technicians, then the nurses are having to do that job. It’s not that they aren’t capable, but you are also looking at a nursing shortage. That’s one of the reasons we are kind of big on having all the different programs.”
Additionally, certain area high schools provide classes that allow students to get a small taste of future vocational opportunities, as they consider their post-high-school course of study.
“I had taken health science, medical therapeutics, anatomy and physiology, and nursing education all four years of high school,” said 2021 Trousdale County High School graduate and TCAT LPN student Lashannet Burnley. “That pretty much solidified my decision to go to nursing school.”
Yet, other students are moving in a direction that seems only natural to them as they are following in the footsteps of other family members who have served in the medial field before them.
“Ever since I was little, I watched my mom, who’s a CNA, and my aunt, who’s an RN (registered nurse),” said 2021 TCHS graduate and TCAT LPN student Macie Burnley. “I kind of grew up in it. I like helping people, so I thought this would be a good decision for me.”
Still, other students are using their education as a stepping stone to more lofty goals.
“After this program, I want to become a traveling nurse for a little while,” said 2019 Lebanon High School graduate and TCAT LPN student Gildardo Gutierrez. “I plan to go from being an LPN to an RN. Eventually, my life goal is to become a plastic surgeon.”
Trousdale County resident and TCAT PCT student Taina Ezell added, “I’ve wanted to be a nurse since I was a kid. After this program, I was thinking about doing EKGs in hospitals or phlebotomy, and then taking another step and starting my LPN.”
TCAT Hartsville will be sponsoring a job fair on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. as many companies are in dire need of nurses, PCTs and CNAs.
“We plan to have both classes (LPN and PCT) here (at TCAT Hartsville) on Oct. 26,” said Hall. “We’ve had several places contact us, and they want to talk to our students. So we thought, ‘Let’s put it together so that they can talk to the students in one place.’ That’s where the job fair comes in.
“We are putting out at least 40 to 50 students a year. We have a 93% pass rate right now for the year. Our graduates are going all over the place. They are going to hospitals, home healthcare, and to doctors’ offices. A lot of times during their clinicals, they get hired right there. And when we get these students graduated and right into the workforce, we know that we are helping (to ease) the nursing shortage.”
