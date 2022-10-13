Macon Community Hospital is offering a special on breast cancer testing for the month of October.
October, nationally, is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The specials are $90 during the month of October for mammograms, and the added bonus of a free T-shirt while supplies last. Bone density screening also is available for $90 until Oct. 31.
