More than 1,600 children arrived at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s emergency room last year experiencing a mental health crisis, mirroring a nationwide trend that has tracked a 60% overall increase in kids coming to hospital ERs for help.

“Part of what we’ve been trying to figure out is how do we get to children as quickly as possible when they are in crisis, when they’re worried about themselves and talked about harming themselves or others,” said hospital CEO Matthew Shaefer last week.

