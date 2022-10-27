Work is nearly complete at Old Lake Park in Red Boiling Springs.
Earlier this year, the city was named as one of three Tennessee communities to receive grant money to upgrade and improve parks for residents.
BlueCross BluesShield Foundation named Old Lake Park as one of the recipients. The park was chosen to receive the $800,000 upgrades for new playground equipment, new exercise machines, and an almost-grass-looking turf that is better for any falls or tumbles children make.
Mayor Kenneth Hollis is pleased with the work.
“It is going to be the best park in the county,” he said. “They are almost complete with the upgrades. We should have a ribbon breaking ceremony real soon. I’ve heard from several residents, that they really like the changes they have seen. The changes there really allow for the whole family to participate in activities. Overall, just improves family time together as well.”
Crystal Justice, a local entrepreneur, has been working on getting the grant for some time.
“I am so pleased with the way the park is turning out,” she said. “Just a few short weeks and it will be ready for a grand opening with BlueCross BlueShield Foundation being the host. The work it took to get the grant, then to get everything built out is all going to be worth it. Just imagine having one of the few city parks in Tennessee that is ADA compliant. That is a huge win for our community.”
She said the city and the parks department have worked well together.
“The city put an investment in the community by removing old structures, and sprucing things up a bit,” she said. “The city and council don’t often brag too much on themselves, but they have done excellent work getting everything ready.
“Sometimes they need someone to give them praise for how hard they’ve worked.”
