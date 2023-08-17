Whenever tragedy strikes a small community, people often come together to help those in need.
Tragedy recently hit Macon County with the death of Macon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. William Cherry, who was killed in an automobile accident on July 29.
Macon County resident Wendy Dallas, the owner of the Flower and Gift Shoppe in Lafayette, is one of those people that took an idea and turned it into a support system that generated more than $2,000 for the Cherry family.
“A guy named Logan Horn contacted me on Saturday (the day of Cherry’s death) and asked if I could make some bows,” Dallas said. “I didn’t know what they were for. People order them quite often for one reason or another. I was going to a beauty pageant in Hartsville that day and told my daughter I was going to go tie up some bows. She asked me if they were for that Cherry guy, and I told her I didn’t know and why? That’s how I found out about William passing away.”
Dallas contacted Horn and informed him that she would be back in town that evening and that he could pick his bows up then.
“He came out here and said, ‘You could make some money doing these,’ ” Dallas said. “That just wouldn’t feel right under the circumstances, so I told him I wish I knew some of the family and that I would do the bows to raise money for the family. He knew some of them and told me he would reach out and see if they would like that. The family said it would be ok and to go ahead with our idea.”
“We posted about the bows on Facebook Saturday, and by the time we went home, we had already sold 50 bows. I tied bows all night Saturday night. We opened for a little while Sunday so people could pick up their bows. We spent Monday and Tuesday just tying bows.”
However, it didn’t stop with support from Macon County.
“Another person from Clay County, Crystal Key, contacted me and wanted to help the family out, so she ordered 100 bows to take to Clay County,” Dallas said. “So they helped do this as well.
“Once I learned about the connection between William Cherry and T.J. (Lankford, his son), I knew who T.J. was, so I contacted him and asked him to come out so we could present him and the family the funds we raised. I gave it to him and told him to do with that money how they saw fit to.”
When all was said and done, and after hundreds of hand-tied bows were made, Dallas presented the family with the money.
“We were happy to do it,” Dallas said. “I feel for the entire family.”
