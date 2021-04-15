The Lafayette City Council had one vacant council seat prior to its meeting on April 6.
After filling that vacancy during the meeting, the council still had a vacant council seat after the meeting as well.
The council turned to a familiar face to fill its vacant seat as Tom Roberts was appointed to the council.
However, moments later, Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore announced that Seth Blankenship was resigning from his council position.
“I have purchased a home outside of the city limits, and due to the change of residence, I will no longer be able to serve,” Wilmore said as he read Blankenship’s letter of resignation. “I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve the city of Lafayette. I appreciate the support of everyone during my tenure.”
One month earlier, Bryan Nichols resigned after serving less than nine months. Nichols also resigned due to a change of residence that will leave him living narrowly outside the eastern portion of the city limits.
That prompted the Lafayette City Council members to appoint a new council member at its April meeting.
The council had four individuals who expressed interest in the position — Roberts, Leigh Anne Duncan, Debra Harris and Richard Driver.
Driver served as mayor until he was unseated by Wilmore in last June’s Lafayette Municipal Election. Driver was mayor from 2012-20, defeating Roberts in 2016.
Roberts will be entering his third stint at a council member.
“This is my home,” Roberts — a White County native — said. “It’s been my home since 1977. I want to help Lafayette grow. I’m fairly conservative. I just felt I wasn’t through (serving the city).
“I speak my mind. I vote the way that will help the majority of the people, because you represent them all. You can’t show favoritism. We have a good city.”
The process of appointing a council member consisted of the five council members voting for the candidate they were in favor of.
Driver did not receive a vote, with Harris earning one vote (from Jeff Hudson) and both Roberts (votes from Blankenship and David Kempf) and Leigh Ann Duncan (votes from Jason Phelps and Steve Turner) receiving two votes.
With Duncan and Roberts both receiving two, there was a second round of voting, and Roberts then received votes from Hudson, Blankenship and Kempf to earn the appointment.
The 78-year-old Roberts last served on the council from 2012-16.
He was one of the nine individuals who ran for one of the three city council seats last June, receiving the eighth-most votes.
Roberts also ran for one of the three council seats in 2018, and he received the fourth most votes at that time.
“To serve the public, you have to keep them in mind and do what needs to be done,” Roberts said. “We need to find another way of getting more revenue. Property owners can’t support everything. We have to be conservative with our money, but we need to spend the money wisely because it is the taxpayers’ money … where we can get a return on their investment. It’s time that we wake up and do what’s right, not what’s favorable to a certain group of people.”
Roberts — who is now retired — was a Lafayette business owner for 17 years (from the 1980s and into the 1990s), employing as many as 110 individuals at Lafayette Apparel.
He indicated that he’s looking forward to serving the city once again.
“We need to clean up our town,” Roberts said. “We need to work on streets. We need to work on straightening things up.
“We have a water problem in the future. We have to grow. They’re putting in more and more water lines. We have to have a resource to fill those lines.”
Roberts will fill Nichols’ seat until next year’s city election, when that seat will be back on the ballot. Nichols was just elected in June, so there will be two years remaining for whoever is elected at that point.
The 41-year-old Blankenship was elected in 2018, so his seat will be up for reelection in 2022. So, whoever is appointed to assume his seat — which is expected to be filled at the city council’s May meeting — will serve for a four-year term.
During the 2022 election, there will be four total council seats up for grabs, with three of those being four-year terms in addition to the single two-year term.
