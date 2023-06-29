One-way roadways

Lafayette’s East Locust Street is becoming a one-way street on Saturday and will run from Lafayette City Hall toward the town square.

 Erik Hernandez / Macon County Times

Traffic just off of the square will flow in an unfamiliar pattern for Lafayette motorists beginning this weekend.

During its May meeting, the Lafayette City Council voted to change the flow of traffic on East Locust Street and Main Street to one way only.

