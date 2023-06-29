One-way roadways

Traffic just off of the square will flow in an unfamiliar pattern for Lafayette motorists beginning this weekend.
During its May meeting, the Lafayette City Council voted to change the flow of traffic on East Locust Street and Main Street to one way only.
“We will change the direction of traffic to one way on July 1, providing we have the signs in by then.” Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore said. “There will only be two blocks affected. The direction will come up in front of city hall towards the square, and down (away) from the square on Main Street, in front of Macon Helps.”
Businesses along both of the streets mentioned, have expressed concerns for years about the parking situations that often lead to traffic problems.
“We have done some measuring in front of Gibson’s (Cafe) a couple weeks ago,” Wilmore said. “Where there are now two parking spaces, we can make five. The spaces on both streets will be diagonal like they are around the public square on one side.”
Another element that the change of direction on these streets will affect is what was formerly known as Bankers Alley.
“The street directly behind Macon Bank (& Trust) on the square isn’t actually a city street ... it’s an alley.” Wilmore said. “The bank, the (Macon County) Chronicle, and the next business up from the Chronicle has requested that we (the city) block the alley off in order to keep more traffic from coming through there due to the one-way streets.”
Access from Main Street to East Locust Street will be available by utilizing Franklin Avenue — which runs beside Alexander Funeral Home — and McDonald Avenue, which runs beside the Macon County Extension Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.