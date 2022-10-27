Kelly Blackwood, theater teacher at Macon County High School, picked the cast for the “Addams Family,” made it through rehearsals, and made it through the first night opening jitters.
The play, being performed at the school’s auditorium, gave students a lesson in getting over stage fright, working together and memorizing a script. Most important is that they were entertaining a room full of people — learning a craft they can use in the future regardless of their career goals.
“The first night was a huge success,” Blackwood said. “The students really performed well. They did a great job with hair and makeup and really jumping into the role that they were cast as. We had very few mistakes, and the students really went out of their comfort zone performing to an audience.
“We have such talented students, and I am proud of them. Now just a few more shows to go.”
Not all selected students for the play are in high school. Blackwell noted that with her productions, she always likes to offer some roles for other students in the elementary and junior grades, and this production is no different.
Blackwood will be putting together a new play in the spring based on Dr. Seuss characters.
