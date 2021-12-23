Several organizations, churches, businesses and individuals stepped up to make Christmas a little bit brighter for folks in need this year.
Bryan Nichols, of Macon Iron Fitness and the Lafayette Rotary Club, helped to spearhead the effort that also involved such entities as the Lafayette Fire Department, the Red Boiling Springs Fire Department, the Lafayette Lions Club, Macon Iron Fitness, the Macon Meat Smokers Club, plenty of area churches and individual volunteers took part in distributing the coats and other supplies through angel trees.
Those organizations helped children in need in Macon County Schools as well as the Head Start programs in both Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs. The Lafayette Housing Authority and Red Boiling Springs Housing Authorities were also served by the efforts of these folks to help brighten Christmas for many youngsters in Macon County.
