When Macon County High School junior Trinity Nash was young, she would watch her great-grandmother sew things like quilts and make clothing.
She was so intrigued that she wanted to try it as well.
“I’d always watch my great-grandmother sewing when I was little and was like, ‘Wow, I want to sew,’ ” Nash said. “So one day, I had mama and daddy go buy me a little sewing kit, and I just sewed little pillows and stuff.”
When Nash reached the fourth grade, she began making clothes.
“We started making clothes and doing the 4-H clover collection, and it eventually led to me doing it in high school with the FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America),” Nash said. “I’ve been sewing for eight years now. I’ve made five finished outfits, and I’ve made practice outfits as well, so maybe seven or eight outfits total.”
Recently, Nash received her second consecutive gold award on the state level.
“When you go to state, they judge a bunch of people at gold, silver, or bronze,” the 16-year-old said. “Gold and silver winners get to go on to nationals. Both years, I’ve been the only person in both class 1 and 2 of fashion construction in Tennessee. I got gold both times. So getting gold, I got to go to nationals, and it just happened that both times nationals was out West.”
When the pandemic hit, there was a shortage of safety masks. As a result, Nash saw an opportunity to help others within that shortage.
“I think I made 2,200 maybe,” Nash said. “I didn’t get to go to meet the governor that year because everything was shut down. The following year I got to go.”
Nash also started a project that she calls bears of hope.
“At the very beginning of the pandemic, we bought a bear pattern, cause I wanted to make teddy bears,” Nash said. “So, I made a practice one, and then, my papaw passed away. Mama asked me to make her a bear using one of papaw’s shirts.”
Nash remembers seeing memory pillows and thinking to herself that she’d like to take that idea and make memory bears instead.
“Ok, so maybe there’s a shirt in your closet, and it belonged to someone you loved and you miss them so much,” Nash said. “I take it and make a memory bear out of it and turn something sad into something happy.”
Nash placed fifth in the nation at the FCCLA nationals this year, following a ninth-place showing a year ago. She hopes to place among the top three next year.
Nash aspires to go into marine biology after high school. The inspiration comes from her visiting a sea turtle rehab facility while on spring break in Florida.
