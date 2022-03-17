Macon County High introduced Michael Owens as the school’s new boys basketball coach in a press conference last Wednesday.
Owens brings plenty of experience and familiarity to basketball fans in the area. He served as the boys basketball coach at neighboring Red Boiling Springs High School for 20 years, plus five more years as an assistant prior to that.
Owens stepped down as the Bulldogs head coach after the 2019-20 season, and has been working at the Macon County School Board since then as attendance supervisor for the county.
“I’ve known Michael for years, and I’m glad he showed up in blue today,” Macon County athletics director Beverly Shoulders said. “We’re very happy to have him with his years of experience and knowledge of the game. Michael brings a lot of experience to our boys basketball team, and we just want to welcome him.”
Owens said he has reignited his coaching fire and is looking forward to taking the helm of the Tigers. He replaced Adam Bandy, who resigned after the season following three years on the job. The Tigers finished this past season with three wins.
“At Red Boiling, I was at the point where I felt like I had achieved everything and accomplished everything at Red Boiling that I could. I was a little burnt out, and I didn’t feel like I could give everything I needed to to the program,” Owens said. “I had always told my players that I want to give you everything I’ve got, and I expect the same from you. But when the day came that I didn’t feel like I could to that, I wasn’t going to cheat the players. I thought it was just time to step away and bring in somebody else that could give that 100%.
“I’ve been out two years. I’ve been to a few games. I’ve been around, and the opportunity came about. Mr. Cook and I discussed it, and I just felt like it was the right thing to do. I feel re-energized and I’m ready to give 100% to take this program forward.”
Owens coming on board continues a trend of coaches who have migrated from RBS to Macon County in recent years. Both girls basketball coach Larry White and football coach Kyle Shoulders previously coached at Red Boiling Springs before coming to MCHS.
“I rode the bus with (Coach White) for 27 years as a player, as an assistant coach and as the boys coach. We rode the bus together for 27 years,” Owens said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to that relationship. We had a great working relationship at Red Boiling. So did Coach Shoulders and I. I get to reunite with those guys and rekindle the working relationships that we had.”
Owens knows he has his work cut out for him in rebuilding the Tigers, who are in a tough district that includes Upperman, Cumberland County, White County, Livingston, Stone Memorial and DeKalb County.
“I’m real familiar with those schools. I played all those schools in coaching through the years. I’m familiar with what they do,” he said. “We’re going to have to roll our sleeves up and go to work and put something together so we can compete night in and night out in 7-AAA.”
Owens said he would continue in his job as attendance supervisor for the county in addition to getting back into coaching.
“I will stay in that role as attendance supervisor. Actually, I told Mr. (Tony) Boles (director of schools) and Mr. Cook that this is probably the best job I’ve ever had, as far as being able to coach,” Owens said. “Attendance supervisor is a totally different job than any job I’ve ever had. It’s a lot of repsonsibility, but there’s some flexibility in it and things like that. ... It’s going to work out really well that I stay in that position and coach.”
