Over the course of a few months, an idea became a reality.
Now, the individuals responsible for bringing it into existence are hoping it proves to be a significant benefit to Red Boiling Springs residents.
Vision 2020 recently placed at community pantry box at the Macon County Branch Library in Red Boiling Springs.
Vision 2020 is a non-profit organization whose goals are to promote awareness of the history of the Red Boiling Springs community, to encourage appreciation for the community, to preserve its historic resources and to create an environment for quality living.
“Samantha Hardin just called me one day, and she had a couple of ideas for Vision 2020,” Vision 2020 Executive Director Rita Watson said. “She’s a hard worker and thinks of the community often.
“I took them to our members meeting to see what everybody else though. They liked the idea of a pantry box.”
Some call the containers blessing boxes or little pantries, and they have become more prevalent in various areas.
The contents of the boxes are intended to assist area residents with their needs.
“It’s a community box,” Watson said. “Anybody can put stuff in there. If you need something and it’s in the box, take it. That’s what it’s there for.”
Following Hardin’s suggestion, Watson brought it before the board at its October meeting.
Board member Anthony Merlo built the free-standing box based on the look of a blessing box that is located at the Macon County Welcome Center in Lafayette.
“There were questions asked, like where are we going to put it and how are we going to let people know about it,” Watson said. “Everybody was in agreement that it was good and that we should go for it.
“Anthony volunteered to build it. We said, ‘Go for it.’ Before he started building, we approached the library. We thought that would be somewhere that would be visible and accessible.”
The box was in place by mid-March.
The red-colored box is intended to provide non-perishable food items such as peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, canned goods with pull-rings, and snacks, in addition to bottled water, personal-hygeine items, toilet paper, baby wipes, socks, mittens and hand warmers.
Anyone can donate items by simply placing them into the pantry box, and anyone with a need can go at any time and anonymously take from the box.
“I will tell you this about the Red Boiling Springs community … when it comes to people having a need, they are fantastic,” Watson said. “You don’t even to have to ask for help.
“When our barn was down, we had people come help us clearn up the mess. This community, when they see a need, they come and help. I think it’s part of rural living.”
Watson is hoping that selflessness spreads.
“Our nation is going to fall apart if we don’t have people who do that … who reach into their pocket or into their pantry and give,” Watson said. “That’s what’s going to hold it together.
“We should love our neighbor as ourselves.”
