The Tennessee Music Pathways sign honoring singer and Lafayette native Rita Coolidge was unveiled on Sept. 28 at the downtown location of Macon Bank & Trust.
And though Coolidge was unable to attend the ceremony due to short notice of the event, there were plenty of local dignitaries who were able to be on hand to celebrate the commemorative marker placed at the corner of the public square just outside the bank.
The marker was done through the Tennessee Department of Tourism after money was appropriated through the General Assembly.
“We’re installing 95 of these across the state — hopefully one in each county,” said Ashley Derossett, Middle Tennessee Divison Manager of the Tennessee Department of Tourism. “It’s a great to be able to honor (Rita Coolidge) and Lafayette. Lafayette is her hometown, and we are happy to honor her with the Tennessee Music Pathways,”
Coolidge grew up in Lafayette and moved to Nashville at the age of 6. However, she maintained a connection with family in Macon County who lived on Coolidge Road throughout her life.
Coolidge found fame in the 1970s and early 1980s with a string of hits that included “Higher and Higher,” “We’re All Alone,” and “All-Time High.”
When she found out she was being honored, Coolidge requested that the Tennessee Music Pathways marker be placed in Lafayette because of her roots there.
Lafayette Mayor Jerry Willmore said he is glad that Coolidge is being honored in her hometown.
“It was a pleasure for us to be able to do this,” Wilmore said. “The older generation is very familiar with her. The younger generation maybe not so much. For her to be born here, and for a road to be named after her, and the residence where she lived is still standing, is great.”
Likewise, Macon County Mayor Steve Jones was very glad to see Coolidge be honored in her hometown and home county.
“A lot of the younger people don’t remember Rita, but us folks with the gray hair do,” Jones said. “We have Coolidge Road, and that’s where the home place is. But it’s an honor for the county. Hopefully, some day, she’ll be able to come back here and visit it.”
