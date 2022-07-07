State Highway 10 starts in Lincoln County at the Tennessee/Alabama state line. And, it rolls north through the Lafayette square. The paving of the square and Scottsville Road is a state project to improve Highway 10.
Mayor Jerry Wilmore stated the project is nearing completion. Residents should notice the improved area around the square.
Wilmore also noted that “the Bratton Avenue paving started on Friday. Sewer system changes were needed for the citizens of that neighborhood.”
Workers replaced sewer line on Bratton Avenue. The project was started in December. Cleary Construction Inc., the Tomkinsville, Ky., company that did the work, replaced 2,400 feet of sewer line.
— Staff report
