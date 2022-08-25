Debra Harris has lived in Lafayette for five years. This small community is not like some neighboring cities where there is a liquor store every few miles. Lafayette does not have liquor by the drink at any restaurants. The only liquor store close by is in Red Boiling Springs.

Harris hopes to change that. She said “with limited activities in Lafayette, passing a liquor ordinance for the city, would increase the number of restaurants and other businesses that want to come here.”

