Debra Harris has lived in Lafayette for five years. This small community is not like some neighboring cities where there is a liquor store every few miles. Lafayette does not have liquor by the drink at any restaurants. The only liquor store close by is in Red Boiling Springs.
Harris hopes to change that. She said “with limited activities in Lafayette, passing a liquor ordinance for the city, would increase the number of restaurants and other businesses that want to come here.”
She said she has about 120 signatures on a petition to get the change on the November ballot.
“We think 120 signatures is a high enough number to get the petition on the ballot in November,” she said. “If it is not, we will go get more signatures.
“A town our size could support two liquor stores. I am not advocating for liquor stores everywhere, two would definitely be enough. I believe it should be an option for the residents to vote on.”
City Mayor Jerry Wilmore said “I know of two petitions making the rounds. One for liquor by the drink, and the other packaged liquor in a liquor store here in Lafayette. Of course, Red Boiling Springs has a liquor store. And, the residents voted that in several years ago.
“Keep in mind, that only residents within the city limits would be able to vote on such a measure. Also, I’m not sure if the city council has the authority to move on anything unless the state sanctions it as well.”
An online poll was created for the citizens on the Hip Lafayette Facebook page. Very unscientific, but it gives a feel of what residents would want. Out of 351 total votes, 271 votes were for alcohol by the drink, or a liquor store for Lafayette. Eighty were not in favor of alcohol law changes.
“While my petition and marketing is primarily on Facebook to support this move, I have had several parties contact me asking how they can help,” Harris said. “Those parties would be interested in owning a liquor store in the city.”
Harris can be found on Facebook under Debra Harris. She has posted on several of the Lafayette social media pages to promote her petition. She encouraged those interested to contact her through the Facebook Messenger app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.