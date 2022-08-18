NASA intern

Portland High School grad Zachary Colovos began his internship Monday at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

 Submitted photo

Portland High School graduate Zachary Colovos, the 2020 valedictorian at the school, is in the beginning of a unique opportunity as an intern at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Colovos is among a crew of about 20 interns at the space center. He began his paid internship Monday, and he said if all goes well, at the conclusion of his time there with a degree in mechanical engineering in hand from Western Kentucky University, he will have a full-time job.

