New Lafayette elementary school update

Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter gave the Macon County Commission an update on the progress of the new Lafayette Elementary School on Monday night.

 Erik Hernandez/Macon County Times

During Monday night’s Macon County Commission meeting, Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter gave an update on Lafayette’s new elementary school and a safety feature all schools will have this year.

“We have been working with an architect and his designs for the new elementary school,” Carter said. “We have approved to move forward with the designs. We have been working with the mayor and USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) trying to get funding for it.”

