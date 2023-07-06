During Monday night’s Macon County Commission meeting, Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter gave an update on Lafayette’s new elementary school and a safety feature all schools will have this year.
“We have been working with an architect and his designs for the new elementary school,” Carter said. “We have approved to move forward with the designs. We have been working with the mayor and USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) trying to get funding for it.”
Carter informed the committee that they have missed the opportunity to lock in an interest rate this quarter.
“We had a little hiccup with funding, but we were trying to get it done this quarter so we can take advantage of the current interest rate, which is 3.75%,” Carter said. “That was only a possibility if we could keep the LES project footprint under 10 acres.”
The project currently sits at a footprint, which is the amount of land that the project affects, of 14 acres.
“This setback just increases the timeline a little bit.” Carter said. “We will be at the mercy of whatever the interest rate is the following quarter. It is predicted to be at 3.75% or lower, so we are hopeful.”
A traffic study will also have to be done before building begins in order to determine the frequency and volume of traffic before roads are cut to the new LES site.
“Part of the study will be done this summer,” Carter said. “We will wait till after school starts to do the rest of the study so we can get an accurate count of vehicles that go in and out from the other schools.”
Carter also discussed the fact that a protective film will cover all first-floor windows and doors of Macon County schools.
“It’s a film that goes on like window tint,” Carter said. “It isn’t bulletproof, but it will help slow down entry of someone wishing to do harm. This will give teachers and students extra time to get to safety.”
Carter also informed the committee that Macon County schools were among the safest in the state.
“We are very lucky in that we have SRO (school resource officers) and nurses in every school,” Carter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.