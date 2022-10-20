Last week, Lafayette Police were alerted to a boy, possibly 8 to 10 years old, who was selling cards that were made to look like Domino’s coupons.
The boy was saying he was selling them to raise funds for his baseball team. The police sought out the young man and any adult that had been helping him.
The adult was identified and the police are seeking charges. If you had contact with the young man, you can call the police to assist them with the case at 615-666-4725.
Police say as the holidays approach, people should be more vigilant about who and what they are dealing with. It is a prime time of year for theft of packages off residents’ porches, illegitimate requests for donations to charities and other scams.
