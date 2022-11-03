Oct. 30
Troy Allen Centers, 52, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and arson.
Antonio Sebastian Lopez, 30, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and criminal trespassing
Austin Lynn West, 20, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of driving while impaired and violation of drinking law.
Richard Christopher Hunter, 38, of Lafayette was arrested on charge of child abuse.
Tyler Owen, 28, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence.
Melissa M Agee, 40, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of violation of probation and criminal trespassing.
Johnny Edward Sircy, 53, of Westmoreland was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
Maranda Carol Sellars, 30, of Gallatin, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.
Michael Lee Jenkins, 25, of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
Jerry Lee Freeman, 52, of Pleasant Shade, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.
Yoany Sanchaz, 28, of Lafayette, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
Bradley Allen Zang, 34, of Gallatin, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
Penny Lee Dodson, 48, of Westmoreland, was arrested on a charge of theft of services/
Joshua Morgan Johnston, 28, of Red Boiling Springs on charges of theft of property, failure to appear, aggravated burglary, evading arrest.
Aaron D. Cherry, 22, of Lafayette, was arrested on charges of driving on a revoked or suspended and financial responsibility violation.
Elizabeth Maynard, 26, of Hartsville, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.
Tabitha Swaffer, 43, of Westmoreland, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation
Scott Keith Cheeves, 27, of Lafayette, was arrested on charges of driving a suspended /revoked license, speeding and financial responsibility violation.
