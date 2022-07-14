Juan Daniel Garreno, 24, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of child abuse and simple possession.
Harley K. Brawner, 26, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from justice.
Destiny Cline, 25, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of manufacturing, delivery or possession, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Link Black, 40, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested on a charge of assault.
Casey Lennon Knott, 39, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of driving on a revoked or suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism and criminal trespass.
Luis Angel Pacheco, 22, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of public intoxication, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
Casey Lemar Shiver, 49, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
Deaireus Sims, 28, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of domestic violence and violation of an order of protection.
Walter Edward Word, 25, of Murfreesboro was arrested on charges of aggravated rape and aggravated assault.
Sammy Kelly Claridy, 46, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested on charges of violation of probation, violation of probation, weapon prohibited and violation of probation.
Deaireus Sims, 28, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of domestic violence, violation of condition of probation and and violation of probation.
Juan Daniel Carreno, 24, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of child abuse, simple possession, aggravated burglary, assault and sexual battery.
Calvin Otis Tankesly, 32, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession, possession of schedule VI, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule IV, manufacturing narcotics, manufacturing narcotics, theft of property, manufacturing of narcotics, possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, theft of property, criminal trespass and vandalism of county property.
Austin Dale Sanders, 20, of Bethpage was arrested on a charge of solicitation of a person under 18, solicitation of a minor.
Clifford Vencent Conyer, 33, of Bethpage was arrested on charges of violation of probation and introduction into county inst.
Victoria Nichole Hogan, 35, of Hartsville was arrested on charges of theft of property, theft of property, theft of property, criminal trespassing, criminal trespassing and criminal trespassing.
Monica Sue McCaslin, 32, of Westmoreland was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
Timothy Lee Johnson, 30, of Lafayette was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Deaireus Sims, 28, of Lafayette was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
Terry Wayne Wooten, 61, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery or possession, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, and possession of schedule II.
Maryann Meehan, 48, of Lafayette was arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
Cesar Lopez Sales, 28, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving left of center and driving without a license.
James Paul Reiter, 25, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of manufacturing of narcotics, driving while in possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, vandalism, introduction into a county inst. and aggravated assault.
Jacob Ryan Ogg, 29, of Hendersonville was arrested on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession, manufacturing of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction into county inst. and aggravated assault.
Casey Adam Hagan, 38, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested on charges of violation of probation, violation of probation, conspiracy, and criminal felony.
Spencer Chase Linville, 31, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of violation of probation, escape custody of officer, vandalism and assault.
John Waldron, 45, of Lafayette was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
Haley Dean, 26, of Lafayette was arrested on charges of violation of probation and aggravated child abuse.
