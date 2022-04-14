MACON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
Emily J. Roddy, 28, of Lafayette, was charged with two counts violation of probation on April 4.
Joshua M. Price, 19, of Lafayette, was charged on April 6 with simple possession of meth 0.5g, which resulted from a traffic stop on HWY 52 for a broken windshield on the driver’s side windshield and a loud muffler. Bond was set at $5,000.
Tyler Q Belalack, of Dixkon Springs, 30, was charged April 6 with domestic violence. Bond was set at $4,000. Court is set for June 15.
Candace Danielle Maddox, 39, of Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear on April 6. Bond set at $3,000. Court is set for May 4.
Danielle Marie Biggers of Bethpage, 22, was charged with violation of probation. No bond was set. Court is set for April 11.
Jesus Gonzalez Pacheco of Lafayette, 29, was charged with speeding, driving without a license, and financial responsibility violation on April 6. Court is set for May 4.
William Auston West, 40, of Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear by Officer Danny Meador. Held for court that is set for April 11.
Zackarie Lee Calin, 20 of Lafayette, was charged on April 6 with domestic violence, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Bond was set at $2,000. Court is set for May 11.
Tallie Lee Wilder, 47, of Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on April 5. Held for court on April 13.
Thomas Evans, 21, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation, falsification results of drug test on April 4. Bond is set for $2,500. Court was set for April 6.
Garron Lee Snow, 24, of Lafayette, was charged with theft of property under $1,000 on April 4. Bond is set for $1,500. Court is set for June 22.
Ana Luquin, 27, of Westmoreland, was charged with contribution to a delinquency of a minor on April 4. Bond is set at $500. Court is set for April 27.
Lafayette Police Department
Steven Craig Frost Jr., 29, of Lafayette, was charged with violation of order of protection of domestic violence, simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia on April 6. Court is set for April 13 and May 18.
Zachary Lee Roddy, 25, of Lafayette, 25, was charged with violation of probation April 4. Held for court April 6.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
William Arizona Vannasdale, 26, of Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on April 6. Bond is set at $500. Court is set for April 13.
Times staff
