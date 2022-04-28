Lafayette Police DepartmentJulia Lawe, 37, of Lafayette was charged with public intoxication, manufacture, delivery, or possession; drug paraphernalia; legend drugs, sell, give, obtain on April 12. Bond $8,500. Court is set for May 18.
Zachary Lee Roddy, 25, of Lafayette was charged with two counts of violation of probation on April 4.
Emily J. Roddy, 28, of Lafayette was charged with violation of probation on April 4.
Shawn Douglas Owen, 31, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license on April 13.
Timothy Lee Johnson, 30, of Lafayette was charged with offender registration/forms and violation of the sex offender registry on April 14. Bond was set at $2,500.
Froilan Ramirez Ruiz, 33, of Lafayette was charged with driving under the influence; driving without a license; financial responsibility violation; violation of open container on April 15. Bond was set at $6,000. Court date is June 15.
Madison Bandy, 19, of Lafayette was charged with contributing to a delinquency of a minor on April 17.
Chelsee Ann Kuhns, 24, of Lafayette was charged with domestic violence on April 17. Bond was set at $2,000. Court date is June 15.
Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentChristopher Mikaele Baxley, 31, of Westmoreland was arrested April 22 on charges of sexual incest, rape of a child less than 13 and sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to a Macon County Sheriff’s Department report, an investigation of Baxley’s cell phone via a warrant revealed evidence that led to the charges.
Baxley was booked into the Macon County Jail. Bond was set at $50,000. A court date is set for May 11.
Kevin Louis Perdue, 31, of Lafayette was charged with violation of probation; domestic violence; aggravated assault; theft of property; failure to appear on April 12. Court date is June 15.
Cody Summers, 29, of Hartsville was charged with failure to appear and answer to the previous charges of domestic violence; resisting arrest; violation of an order of protection. Bond was set at $8,500. Court date is June 25.
A J Perry, 29, of Lafayette was charged April 11 with failure to pay fines and cost; and failure to appear.
Joey Richard Bybee, 41, of Lafayette was charged with violation of probation on April 12.
Savanna Kay Mayberry, 31, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with failure to appear on April 12.
Kimberly May St. Clair, 37, of Castalian Springs was charged with failure to appear on April 13.
Joseph Aaron Whittemore, 44, of Cornersville was charged with violation of parole on April 12.
Misty Dawn Hewgley, 42, of Lafayette was charged with theft of property; failure to appear on April 14. Bond was set at $2,000. Court date is June 22.
Ashley Brooke Deckard, 26, of Lafayette was charged with violation of probation on April 15.
Julie Elizabeth Reed, 26, of Lafayette was charged with child abuse; simple possession; legend drugs, sell, give, obtain on April 15. Bond was set at $25,000.
Travis K. Rolin, 52, no address provided, was charged with manufacturing, delivery, or possession; simple possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on revoked/suspended license; violation of light law. Bond was set at $11,000. Court date is May 4.
David Kittrell, 50, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with manufacture of narcotics; manufacture, delivery, or possession of m; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm during a violent felony on April 16 by Officer Aaron Shipley. Bond $66,000. Court June 18.
Timothy David Knight, 59, of Lafayette was charged with failure to appear on April 16.
Hunter W. Hill, 22, of Murfreesboro was charged with offender registration/forms on April 16.
William Thomas Stewart, 47, of Lafayette was charged with failure to appear on April 17. Bond was set at $2,000.
Red Boiling Springs Police DepartmentDaniel Lopez Pacheco, 25, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with public intoxication April 14.
Harlan Neal Ritter, 37, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with domestic violence on April 15. Bond was set at $1,000. Court date is May 4.
