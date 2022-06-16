Macon County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Edward Mincey, 33, of Westmoreland was arrested June 5 on charges of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, public intoxication, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon under the influence.
Heather Elizabeth Goolsby, 44, of Hartsville was arrested June 5 on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession, simple possession, tampering or fabricating, disorderly conduct and intro of drugs into county institution.
Benita H. Austin, 52, of Buff Valley was arrested June 3 on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alan Michael Long, 33, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested June 3 on charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest, theft of property and violations of probation.
Lafayette Police Department
Zackery Victor Knight, 39, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested June 2 on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon, driving on a revoked/suspended license, violation of registration law and financial responsibility violation.
