On the evening of June 23, Red Boiling Police Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at 206 Landy Lane. Witnesses stated that a male was outside in an apparent argument with two women. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 30 year old Stephen Romines of Lafayette. Romines stated he had thrown a firework in the air and that was likely the sound heard by neighbors.
Upon further investigation, officers were able to locate a handgun at the residence belonging to a family member. Police said Romines admitted firing the handgun in the air during the argument. Romines was placed in custody without further incident and transported to Macon County Jail, where he was charged with Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
In the early morning hours of June 22, a Red Boiling Springs Police Officer foiled a burglary in progress at 150 Old Barton Road. An Officer observed a male running from an abandoned building carrying a large mattress cover filled with commercial grade wire. The male disappeared into the wood line. RBS PD and a Macon County Deputy gave chase through the wooded area with no result. Shortly after, a vehicle that was known to law enforcement was seen fleeing the area.
After further investigation, officers were able to determine that the wire had been stripped from the abandoned building on Old Barton Road and according to the property representative, the damage to the building that the suspects created in the attempt to strip the wire was well over several thousand dollars.
As the day progressed, officers were able to develop 54-year-old Glenn Berry of Lafayette as one of the suspects in this case. Berry was arrested and charged with Burglary, Felony Theft, and Felony Vandalism. He was booked into Macon County Jail. This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact Red Boiling Springs Police Department.
