Law enforcement reports motorist assaults sergeant on patrol
Around 1 p.m. on April 30, Sgt. Jake Ayers of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a reported reckless driver on Highway 52 East, and was nearing Macon County Junior High School.
Ayer’s explained that he pulled up to the Anderson & Son Funeral home, and observed a motorist who did not have registration plate lights. The driver then pulled into the apartments on Hwy. 52, sat there for a few minutes, then headed east.
The driver traveled down Red Boiling Springs Road, and the officer followed. Ayers said he saw the driver driving left of center as he was nearing McCall Lane.
The driver was identified as David Davis, 46, of Chaffin Road, Lafayette. Upon initial contact with Davis, Ayers reported the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle.
According to the report, Davis was asked multiple times to comply with providing registration and proof of insurance. Davis eventually got out of the vehicle, and other deputies arrived. Davis was advised he was being placed under arrest, and he began to resist efforts to take him into custody, according to the report.
He was taken to the ground, and during the struggle, the report said Davis punched Ayers in the left eye. Davis was restrained in feet shackles and subsequently, officers were able to secure him in a patrol car.
An administrative inventory before towing, led to the discovery of a .380 handgun, and approximately seven ounces of a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, in a bag in the back seat of the vehicle. Deputies reported locating several empty bottles, and one half-full bottle of alcohol, as well as an herb grinder.
Davis was charged with assault on law enforcement; possession of a firearm during a violation; manufacture of narcotics; possession of a weapon, under the influence; assault; possession of drug paraphernalia; alcohol, violation of open container; seat belt law; driving under influence; financial responsibility violation; violation of implied consent law; and resisting arrest. Bond is set at $35,000 and court is on Nov. 2.
Lafayette man faces stalking, criminal trespassing charges
A Lafayette man is facing charges of stalking and criminal trespassing after a complaint to police based on what originally started March 3 as a Facebook communication, according to a police report.
The unnamed, alleged victim told police that, Paul Cook, 50, of Lafayette, first contacted her through Facebook on March 3, which was followed by another communication on March 28, when Paul was advised to not communicate with the victim at all, and was blocked on that site. The person reported to police that Cook began to ask people in Lafayette where the victim worked and information about her home address, which was reported to have taken place on April 8.
On April 11, Cook allegedly went to the victim’s place of employment and was advised to leave. The next day, Paul was reportedly waiting for her to arrive at work, in the parking lot of her place of employment, and was advised by the Lafayette Police Department to leave the woman alone, advising him to not speak to her, look for her, go to her residence, or place of employment, which was recorded on file. However, two days later, Cook went back to her work, looking for the victim again, this time being escorted off the property, and the alleged incident was filed with the LPD.
Cook was charged by Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Sells with Stalking and Criminal Trespassing on April 30, and court for the offense is set for June 29.
Bright Light While Passing Cop Leads to Arrest
While patrolling East on Hwy. 52’s Western end of the county, around Oakdale Road, on May 5, Macon County Sheriff Department’s Deputy Jeffery Maynard reported that he met a vehicle traveling westbound, with the vehicle’s bright lights on, which failed to dim the headlights as he met it.
Deputy Maynard said he began to follow the vehicle, discovering an inoperable brake light on the driver’s side, and then conducted the traffic stop at Oakdale Road.
After identifying the driver as Amber Chapman, 44, of Lafayette, and passenger Ladonna Holder, 46, no address provided, dispatch reported that Chapman’s license status was valid, however, only with the court-ordered Ignition Interlock Device in operation.
Maynard said he inspected the vehicle prior, on initial contact with the driver, and did not see the device, as required by law, for her to be able to operate a vehicle on a public roadway.
Dispatch had also reported Ladonna Holder had an outstanding warrant out of Trousdale County for violation of probation, and they would extradite. Amber confirmed there was no device in the vehicle. Both women were then taken into custody.
Upon performing an administrative inventory of the vehicle before towing, the deputy reported locating an unopened Suboxone strip in Amber’s purse, also locating several used methamphetamine pipes in the passenger floorboard wrapped in various cloths, inside a pink bag/purse. Because those items were within reach of Holder, she has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other Macon County Sheriff Department Arrests
Jade Cain, 23, of Lafayette was charged with aggravated assault on May 1, for allegedly pointing a firearm at her husband. Bond set at $4,000.
Casey M. Givens, 37, of Liberty was charged with aggravated assault on May 1. Bond set at $10,000 and court is on July 13.
Logan Tyler Cain, 23, of Lafayette was charged with domestic violence on May 1. Bond set at $2,000.
Patrick Chance Pullen, 25, of Lafayette was charged with public intoxication and manufacture, delivery or possession on April 30. Bond is set at $7,500 and court is on Nov. 2.
Adam C Bratton, 39, of Hartsville, was charged with simple possession and DUI on April 30. Bond is set at $6,000 and court is on Sept. 7.
Dustin Andrews, 28, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation and held for court on May 4.
Tonya Dawn Beauman, 47, of Knoxville was charged with violation of probation and held for court on May 4.
Jerry Wayne Wooten, 30, of Lafayette was charged with violation of probation on April 28 and held for court on May 16.
Seth Dylan Joseph Cove, 20, of North Branford, Conn., was charged with evading arrest, driving an unregistered vehicle and helmet law violation. The report stated Cove was driving a red Honda dirt bike without a helmet. Bond set at $3,000 and court is Nov. 2.
Tara Kittrell, 22, of Lafayette was charged with aggravated/neglect child abuse under 6, from a sealed capias/bench warrant by Officer Jeff Hix on Aug. 29. Bond is set at $25,000, and court is on May 18.
Daniel Wilson, 31, of Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation for reportedly failing a drug screen on April 28. He was held for court on May 18.
Jacob Lane Atkins, 22, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with violation of probation, for reportedly failing a drug screen on April 29.
Logan Daniel Rufener, 38, of Cookeville was charged with failure to appear and held for court.
Amanda R. Hauskin, 42, of Lafayette was charged with failure to appear, aggravated criminal trespassing. Bond is set at $8,000 and court is on July 6.
Debra Gammons, 64, of Lafayette was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing. Bond is set at $3,000 and court is on July 16.
Jerry M. Smith, 39, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with failure to appear and was held for court on May 18.
Clifford Vencent Conyer, age 33, of Bethpage, TN, was charged with Violation of Probation, for failing a drug screen for Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, MDMA, and Fentanyl, and held for court.
Patrick Chance Pullen, 25, of Lafayette was charged with violating probation for reportedly not reporting his address to the case officer once released from jail, failing drug screen for amphetamine, methamphetamine and obtaining new charges on April 30, for possession of methamphetamine and public intoxication.
Lafayette Police Department arrests
Laura Key, 39, of Celina was charged with theft of property at Wal-Mart on May 1. Bond set at $1,000, and court is on June 15.
Jesse B Windsor, 37, of Lafayette was charged with aggravated burglary, criminal trespassing and stalking. Bond is set at $6,000, and court is on May 18.
Larry James Broussard, 37, of Lafayette, was charged with domestic violence and interference with an Emergency 911 call. Bond is set at $2,500 and court is on June 15.
Steven Michael Uher, 48, of Lafayette was charged with obedience to law enforcement viiolation, reckless driving and disorderly conduct. Bond is set at $3,500, and court is on May 25.
Aaron Lee Jones, 22, of Lafayette was charged with two counts of violation of probation on April 26. Jones was held for court on May 4.
William Joseph Onks, 31, of Gallatin was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear on April 28 and held for court on May 4.
Kirby Austin Moore, 24, of Hendersonville was charged with violation of probation and was charged April 27 for possession of Sch. II fentanyl; possession of methamphetamine; criminal ompersonation, and held for court.
THP and MCSD Arrest Wilson After Foot Pursuit Down Hill
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Cothron conducted a traffic stop on Ford Branch Road on a vehicle with two passengers, around 1 p.m. on May 2. After checking their identifications, both subjects were reported to have come back with active warrants. After charging Dustin Allen Andrews, 28, of Portland with violation of probation for an out-of-county warrant, and telling the passenger of the vehicle, that he was also under arrest, Timothy Scott Wilson, 36, reportedly fled by foot, across the creek twice, and down a hill, several hundred yards, before finally being apprehended in the woods.
Wilson was eventually carried to the nearest patrol vehicle after a struggle which included the use of a Taser, and transported to the Macon County Jail for outstanding warrants in Smith County, pending warrants from THP, and pending warrants for resisting arrest and criminal trespass. Wilson’s bond is set at $14,000, with court on May 25 and June 22. Andrews was held for court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.