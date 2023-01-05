Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentDonnie Lee Likens, 27, of Lafayette, was arrested on Dec. 24 on charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest, failure to stop for signal, leaving scene of accident, improper passing, reckless endangerment, driving left of center, driving on revoked or suspended license
Dairo Luquiez, 33, of Lafayette, was arrested on Dec. 29 on charges of driving without a license, resisting stop.
Rebecca Jane Lopez-Ramirez, 43, of Lafayette, was arrested on Dec. 28 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle
Chad Isom Carter, 36, of Lafayette was arrested on Dec. 28 on an assault charge
Michael Shane Tracy, 54, of Westmoreland was arrested on Dec. 27 on charges of failure to report/sex offender
Timothy Gray Jones, 59, of Lafayette was arrested on Dec. 22 on charges of manufacture, possession or delivery
John Daniel Jackson, 40, of Nashville was arrested on Dec. 22 on a forgery charge
Hunter Shawn Bryant, 22, of Lafayette was arrested on Dec. 22 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon
Lafayette Police Department
German J. Galguera, 29, of Lafayette was arrested on Dec. 28 on charges of criminal impersonation, financial responsibility, driving without a license, driver to exercise due care
Tyrel Shawn Bolton, 32, of Lafayette was arrested on Dec. 21 on charges of indecent exposure, harassment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.