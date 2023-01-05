Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentDonnie Lee Likens, 27, of Lafayette, was arrested on Dec. 24 on charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest, failure to stop for signal, leaving scene of accident, improper passing, reckless endangerment, driving left of center, driving on revoked or suspended license

Dairo Luquiez, 33, of Lafayette, was arrested on Dec. 29 on charges of driving without a license, resisting stop.

