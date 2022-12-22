Macon County Sheriff’s Department
Dustin Ezell, 30, of Lafayette, was arrested on Dec. 15 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, simple possession, violation of parole
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 2:24 am
Clinton Warren Mabry, 20 of Bethpage, was arrested on Dec. 14 on charges of driving on a suspended license, financial responsibility
Jennifer Linn Diamond, 50 of Lafayette, was arrested on Dec. 14 on charge of public intoxication
Hector Lendy Mejia-Declcarmen, 42 of Nashville, was arrested on Dec. 12 on charges of grower/packer
Erica Danielle, 40 of Fountain Run, KY, was arrested on Dec. 13 on charges of failure to appear
