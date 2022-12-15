Red Boiling Springs Police
Jason Allen Carter, 29, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested on Dec. 9 on charges of failure to maintain a lane, public intoxication
Dustin Ezell, 30, of Hartsville, was arrested on Dec. 8 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon
Dawson Rutan, 30 of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested on Dec. 8 on a charge of aggravated assault
Branson Henry, 22 of Lafayette, was arrested on Dec, 7 on charges of violation of order of protection, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing narcotics
Nick Wade Mansfield, 36, of Fountain Run, Kentucky, was arrested on Dec. 7 on charges of violation of probation, manufacture, deliver or possession, evading arrest, resisting frisk reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, driving on revoked license
Julie A. Dillenay, 60 of Lafayette, was arrested on Dec. 8 on a charge of shoplifting
Robert Edward Coate, 30 of London, Kentucky, was arrested on Nov. 30 on charges of simple possession, escape custody of officer, manufacture, delivery or possession, possession of drug paraphernalia
Trenton Eugene Beaty, 29 of Red Boiling Springs was arrested on Dec. 7 on a charge of aggravated statutory rape
William Christopher Gregory, 42 of Lafayette was arrested on Dec. 7 on a charge of failure to appear
Anthony Cain Prince, 43 of Gallatin was arrested on Dec. 6 on a charge of domestic violence
Bradley Anthony, 25 of Westmoreland was arrested on Dec. 6 on charges of violation of bond, shoplifting
Wendy Marie Wilson, 38 of Lafayette was arrested on Dec. 5 on charges of simple possession, manufacturing narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, filing false report
Kyle Bradley Thomas, 21 of Franklin, Kentucky was arrested on Dec. 2 on charges of violation of probation, theft of property, evading arrest, resisting stop frisk
