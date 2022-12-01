The following arrests have been recorded in Macon County in the past week.
Lafayette Police Department
Jarred Tyler McClutchen, 23, of Lafayette, was arrested on Nov. 22 on charges of violation of sex offender registry, solicitation of a minor observed.
Cristian Matos, 25, of Lafayette, was arrested on Nov. 26 on charges of domestic violence and vandalism.
Jimmy Lewis Summers, 46, of Lafayette, was arrested on Nov. 26 on a domestic violence charge.
Macon County Sheriff’s Department
Francisco Fudes Gomez, 49, of Lafayette, was arrested on Nov. 20 on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Dustin William Stewart, 27, of Lafayette, was arrested on Nov. 21 on charges of violation of probation and escape custody of officer.
Jessica Templeton, 23, of Lafayette, was arrested on Nov. 22 on charges of violation of probation and manufacture, delivery or possession.
Janie E. Hall, 55, of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested on Nov. 22 on a charge of domestic violence.
Matthew Fowler, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Nov. 22 on a charge of failure to appear.
Bobby Glover, 48, of Lafayette, was arrested on Nov. 23 on a charge of domestic violence.
Zachary Lee Roddy, 26, of Lafayette, was arrested on Nov. 23 on charges of manufacture of narcotics, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and violation of probation.
Roger Lee Robinette, 59, of Dixon Springs, was arrested on Nov. 24 on a charge of failure to appear.
Dillon Kirby, 20, of Bethpage, was arrested on charges of theft of property, especially aggravated burglary, vandalism, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and evading arrest.
Huri Cruz Perez, 30, of Lafayette, was arrested on Nov. 26 on charges of driving under the influence, financial responsibility violation, driving without a license, and failure to appear.
Wilson Funes, 19, of Lafayette was arrested on Nov. 26 on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, driving left of center lane
Scotty M. Woosley, 53, of Lafayette, was arrested on Nov. 27 on a charge of violation of condition of bond.
Pedro Rosa, 46, of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested on Nov. 27 on charges of driving without a license, financial responsibility violation, and speeding.
Tennessee Highway Patrol
Kyle W. Whitlow, 34, of Westmoreland, was arrested on Nov. 25 for driving under the influence, possession of a weapon under the influence, and violation of implied consent law.
