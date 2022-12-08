Lafayette Police
Marko Antonio Juarez, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on Dec. 3 for driving while intoxicated, alcohol violation of open container
Kyle Bradley Thomas, 21, of Franklin, Kentucky was arrested on Dec. 2 for theft of property, evading arrest, resisting arrest, violation of probation
Adam Shane Murphy, 37, of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested on Dec. 2 for driving under the influence, possession of Schedule II
Dewayne Zachary Law, 25, of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested on Dec. 2 for theft of property
Terry Lee Strong, 30, of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested on Dec. 2 for theft of property, burglary
Brandon Bauman, 31, of Lafayette, was arrested on Dec. 2 for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault of a first responder, vandalism
