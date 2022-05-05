Macon County Sheriff’s Department arrestMary Louise Ward, 55, of Hartsville was charged with domestic violence on April 19. The bond is set at $2,000.
Ronnie L. Marlow, 31, of Lafayette was charged with domestic violence on April 17. The bond is set at $2,000 and court is on July 13.
Levi Cade Mullins, 24, of Lafayette was charged with violation of parole on April 19.
Chelsea Nicole McCloud, 29, of Lafayette was charged with violation of probation on April 19.
Ashley Brooke Deckard, 26, of Lafayette was charged with violation of probation on April 20.
William Thomas Stewart, 47, of Lafayette was charged with failure to appear on April 17. The bond is set at $1,500, and court is on June 20.
Haley Nicole Stark, 23, of Gallatin was charged with violation of probation on April 23.
Tyler Quentin Blalack, 30, of Hartsville was charged with violation of the order granting bail on April 23. Hold for court on June 15.
Chelsea Nicole McCloud, 29, of Lafayette was charged with two counts of violation of probation on April 19.
Melissa Anderson, 47, of Lafayette was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication on April 21. The bond is set at $1,000. Court not set as of press time.
Brittany L. McFarland, 31, of Lafayette was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property on April 21. The bond is set at $13,000 and court is on July 13.
Corey Graham, 32, of Scottsville, Ky., was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property on April 21. The bond is set at $13,000 and court is on July 13.
Gary Robert Buckland, 62, of Lafayette was charged with possession of schedule I; possession of schedule VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; and manufacture, delivery, or possession on April 21. The bond is set at $20,000 and court is on July 13.
Joey Randall Meservy, 34, of Hartsville was charged with violation of probation on April 22, by walk-in/turn-self-in.
Elizabeth Michelle Rose, 32, of Lafayette was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license; child restraint law; and financial responsibility violation. The bond is not set.
Christopher Mikale Baxley, 31, of Westmoreland was charged with sexual incest; rape of a child less than 13; and sexual exploitation of a minor on April 22. The bond is set at $50,000 and court is on May 11.
Clifford Vencent Conyer, 33, of Bethpage was charged with violation of probation and is being held for court on May 4.
Sarah Corrine Tuck, 28, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with domestic violence. Bond is set for $2,000 and court is on May 11.
Darren Matthew Fullum, 30, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with domestic violence. Bond is set for $2,000 and court is on May 11.
Dakota Andrew McGuire, 20, of Lafayette was charged with making non-emergency 911 calls, after calling 911 to advise there was an escaped convict at a residence on Union Camp Road. Bond was set at $1,500 and court is on July 6.
Skyler Richards, 23, of Murfreesboro was charged with manufacturing of narcotics (edible THC) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $5,000 and court is on June 15.
Arthur Wayne Cook, 43, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with failure to appear.
Walter Edward Word, 25, of Lafayette was charged with aggravated assault on Thomas Gammons, while being incarcerated at the Macon County Jail in pod 1. Gammons was injured in the assault and received treatment at the hospital for cuts on his face: six to eight stitches on his lip, and two other cuts were glued. Word was originally arrested for aggravated rape. Word’s total bond is set at $80,000 and court is set for June 1 and on June 10.
Timothy Jarrell Sanders, 60, of Lafayette was charged with shoplifting at Ace Hardware. Court is set for May 18.
Haley Nicole Stark, 23, of Gallatin was charged with violation of probation (theft/possession of a stolen vehicle, under $1,000. Hold for court on May 4.
Melody N. Shoulders, age 21, of Gallatin was charged with violation of probation and bond is set at $300.
Terry Lee Weaver, 54, of Holland, Ky., was charged with violation of probation. Held for court on May 4.
Nathan Allen Blankenship, 49, of Lafayette was arrested on April 27 after Detective Jacob McClard conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to maintain a lane. Upon making the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle denied consent to search. While patting down the passenger of the vehicle, Detective Woodard, Blankenship reportedly discovered approximately 2 grams methamphetamine/fentanyl; approximately 7.2 grams marijuana; one and one half Xanax bars; one and one half hydrocodone pills; three baggies with crystal residue; straw with residue; and three containers with residue. Nathan was charged with possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine for resale; possession of fentanyl; possession of fentanyl for resale; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of Sch. IV Xanax; possession of Sch. II Hydrocodone; and simple possession of marijuana. Bond is set at $32,500 and court is on May 18.
Other Lafayette Police Department ArrestsLeah Courson, 40, of Hartsville was charged with simple possession; violation of an order of protection; manufacture, delivery, or possession, possession of drug paraphernalia; legend drugs, sell give, obtain on April 20. The bond is set at $3,000 and court is on May 18.
Charity Stafford, 44, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent law on April 20. The bond is set at $3,500 and court is on May 18.
Justin Ray Craigo, 27, of Lafayette was charged with violation of probation; evading arrest; driving on revoked/suspended license; improper display; and financial responsibility violation on April 20. The bond is set at $5,500 and court is on June 29.
Jose Manuel Moreno, 29, of Lafayette was charged with driving under influence; driving on revoked/suspended license; alcohol violation of open container; citation. The bond is set at $8,500 and court is set for Aug. 17.
Montejo Diaz Placido, 31, of Lafayette was charged with driving under influence; driving without a license; and violation of implied consent law. The bond is set at $4,500 and court is on Aug. 17.
Amanda Almaraz Diaz, 33, of Lafayette was charged with domestic violence; violation of probation on April 24. The bond is set at $2,000 and court is on May 25.
Bailey S. Walker, 23, of Lafayette was charged with nine counts; driver to exercise due care; failure to change address; financial responsibility violation; driving on revoked/suspended license; failure to give immediate notice of accident; leaving the scene of the accident; manufacture, delivery, or possession; simple possession; and tampering with or fabricating evidence on April 24. The bond is set at $23,000. Court is set for Aug. 17.
Brittany Page Bergdorf, 29, of Lafayette was charged with violation of probation on April 21. Hold for court June 2022.
Eric Clark Brummit, 31, of Lafayette was charged with theft of property on April 21. The bond is set at $1,500.
Scotty M. Woosley, 53, of Lafayette was charged with domestic violence; driving under influence on April 22. The bond is set at $3,500. Court is set for May 18.
James Lewis Deckard, 49, of Lafayette was charged with domestic violence. Bond is set at $1,500 and court is set for May 18.
Jennifer Lin Deckard, 49, of Lafayette was charged with driving under influence (medication). Bond is set at $2,500 and court is on June 15.
Aaron Todd Frazier, 31, of Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation (testing positive for Fentanyl on drug screen); manufacture, delivery, or possession; possession of Sch. II. Bond is set at $5,500 and court is set for May 16.
Haley Dean, 26, of Lafayette was charged with violation of probation. Hold for court on May 16.
Aaron Lee Jones, 22, of Lafayette,was charged with violation of probation and held for court on May 4.
Justin Ray Craigo, 27, of Lafayette was charged with violation of probation (testing positive for Fentanyl) and obtaining new charges (evading arrest by motor vehicle; driving on suspended/revoked license; improper display; financial violation). Hold for court on May 4 and June 29.
Jose Alexander, 33, of Lafayette was charged with domestic violence; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct. Bond is set at $5,000 and court is on June 15.
Tennessee Highway Patrol arrest
Monica Blanford, 22, of Bowling Green, Ky., was charged with failure to appear on April 20. The bond is set at $3,000.
