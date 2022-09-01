Diane Hemby, 61, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 25 on a charge of probation violation.
Michael Dale Austin, 56, of Fountain Run, Ky., was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of driving an unregistered vehicle, license plate display, financial responsibility violation and being a fugitive for justice.
Teresa Rene Dawes, 44, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of public intoxication, criminal trespassing and burglary.
Charlie L. Templeton, 34, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of public intoxication, disorderly contact and criminal trespassing.
Ashton Dominic Veliz, 25, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 23 on a charge of controlled substance offense, possession of schedule VI.
Festus Dillon, 19, of Westmoreland was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of manufacture/possession/delivery and failure to maintain lane.
Virgil Lee Jenkins, 64, of Hartsville was arrested Aug. 22 on a charge of violation of probation.
Nicholas C Wilson, 22, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William A McClard, 60, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 23 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report.
Tracy Ryan Evetts, 36, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 23 on a charge of aggravated assault.
Jessey Dean Riley, 21, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Aug. 23 on a charge of criminal trespassing.
Katelyn Cash, 25, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 23 on a charge of violation of probation.
John Bridgman Ferguson, 57, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of shoplifting.
Jesse P Ramirez, 25, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of shoplifting.
Dana E Brooks, 52, of Bethpage was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of violation of probation.
Moises Mondragon, 47, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Aug. 16 on charges of assault and violation of probation.
William Steven Polson, 18, of Scottsville, Ky., was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of assault.
Ricky Gene Gross, 65, of Westmoreland was arrested Aug. 24 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating and manufacture/delivery/possession.
Cesar Lopez Salez, 29, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 24 on charges of violation without license, violation of open container and driving under the influence.
Aja Brittney Roth, 32, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of shoplifting.
