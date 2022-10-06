James Stanton Corum, 52, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 28 on charges of aggravated vehicle assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving with a suspended or revoked, non-resident, improper display and financial responsibility violation.
Christopher Charles Harsey, 34, of Lafayette was arrested Oct. 2 on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession, vandalism and criminal trespassing.
Judy C. Presley, 68, of Lafayette was arrested Sept. 30 on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Mario Xolgualma, 29, of Lafayette was arrested Oct. 2 on a charge of public intoxication.
Clyde E. Gibson, 53, of Hartsville was arrested Oct. 1 on charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault and public intoxication.
Rosedo Garcia Lopez, 32, of Lafayette was arrested Oct. 2 on a charge of domestic violence.
Alex L. Tiul-Pop, 29, of Lafayette was arrested Oct. 2 on a charge of public intoxication.
