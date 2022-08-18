Deaireus Sims, 28, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of domestic violence, evading arrest, change of address on license and violation of probation.
Zachary Woodard, 19, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of public intoxication and violation of the drinking age law.
Brandal Allen Stafford, 43, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 8 on a charge of violation of an order of protection.
Garron Lee Snow, 24, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 9 on charges of theft of property and failure to appear.
Eduardo Hernandez Cruz, 31, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license and driving left of center.
Michael E. Myrick, 19, of Portland was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and violation of the drinking age law.
Mason Tyler Sexton, 29, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of being a multiple offender, violation of probation, multiple offender. He was held without bond.
Cody Lane Ray, 22, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Aug. 7 on charges of failure to appear, violation of probation, manufacture, delivery or possession and driving on revoked/suspended license.
Alexandra Elizabeth Bouchard, 25, of Westmoreland was arrested Aug. 10 on a charge of theft of property.
Madison Bandy, 19, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of public intoxication and violation of the drinking age law.
Rebecca Lynn McMurty, 25, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of criminal impersonation, manufacture, delivery or possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, manufacture, delivery or possession.
Anita Ann McMurtry, 49, of Red Boiling Springs was arrested Aug. 11 on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession.
Oscar Luna Ramirez, 19, of Nashville was arrested on charges of driving without a license and driving under the influence.
Crisoforo Cjeda Pura, 24, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 14 on a charge of driving under the influence.
Andrew B. McFayden, 22, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 14 on a charge of theft of property.
Isamar Rodriguez, 21, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 14 on a charge of driving under the influence.
Sandi Lee Biggers, 38, of Westmoreland was arrested Aug. 13 on a charge of failure to appear.
Juana Pacheco Sebastia, 29, of Lafayette was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of driving without a license, reckless endangerment, failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence, driving left of center and a financial responsibility violation.
Brian Mitchell Summer, 32, of Bethpage was arrested Aug. 12 on a charge of failure to report/sex offender.
Deshena D. Halliburton, 37, of Whitleyville was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II and possession of a legend drug.
