Oct. 16
Deaireus Sims, 28, of Lafayette, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on first responder, failure to maintain lane, violation of probation
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 3:22 am
Deaireus Sims, 28, of Lafayette, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on first responder, failure to maintain lane, violation of probation
Paul Allen St. Clair, 43, of Franklin, was arrested for charges of violation of probation
Melissa A. Agee, 40, of Celina, was arrested on charges of violation of probation, and criminal trespassing
Brian Allen Dozier, 31, of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested on charges of domestic violence
Jeffrey K. Holt, 35, of Lafayette, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, child abuse, and violation of probation
Kaleb A O’Neal, 26, of Gallatin, was arrested for charges of violation of probation, theft or property
Frank Earl Bishop, 57, of Lafayette, was arrested on charges of violation of probation, violation of an order of protection, and manufacture/delivery of possession
Sean Shirley, 36, of Lafayette, was arrested on charges of public intoxication, driving on revoked or suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia
Shawanna Marie Moulder, 35, of Westmoreland, was arrested for charges of violation of probation. violation of order of protection, manufacture/delivery of possession and possession of drug paraphernalia
Kenny Dewayne Loggins, 43, of Lafayette, was arrested on charges of violation of probation
Christopher Charles Halsey, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on charges of public intoxication
Brooklyn Fitzgerald, 22, of Lafayette, was arrested for charges of assault
Jeffery Ray Long, 40, of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested on charges for failure to appear, manufacture/delivery or possession, driving on revoked/suspended license
Joshua M Perry, 31, of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, violation of order of protection
