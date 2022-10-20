Rebecca Radle, 37, of Lafayette, was arrested Oct. 10 on a charge of theft of property.
Michael Lee Haley, 27, of Hartsville, was arrested Oct. 13 on a charge of introduction into a county institution.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rebecca Radle, 37, of Lafayette, was arrested Oct. 10 on a charge of theft of property.
Michael Lee Haley, 27, of Hartsville, was arrested Oct. 13 on a charge of introduction into a county institution.
Ross Mason Traughber, 32, of Lafayette, was arrested Oct. 13 on a charge of failure to appear.
Michael Boren Zachary, 24, of Westmoreland, was arrested Oct. 10 on a charge of domestic violence.
James Ray Tripp, 36, of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested on Oct. 13 on a charge of violation of probation.
Leon Lopez Martinez, 26, of Lafayette, was arrested on Oct. 12 on charges of driving under the influence and driving on revoked/suspended license.
Jessica M Shrum, 26, of Gallatin, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of harassment.
Heather Renea Cox, 32, of Lafayette, was arrested Oct. 12 on a charge of public intoxication.
Christopher R Eden, 40, of Gamaliel, Ky., was arrested Oct. 10 on a charge of probation violation.
Justin Anderson Bush, 38, of Portland, was arrested Oct. 11 on a charge of domestic violence.
Bethany Geneva Winsett, 27, of Lafayette, was arrested Oct. 10 on a charge of failure to appear.
Lucio Ortiz, 52, of Old Hickory, was arrested Oct. 10 on charges of driving on revoked/suspended license, driver to exercise due care and financial responsibility violation.
Kristy Lane Stafford, 40, of Gamaliel, Ky., was arrested Oct. 10 on a charge of public intoxication.
Christopher Lee Harold Wanner, 22, of Cedar Hill, was arrested Oct. 12 on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license, reckless endangerment, leaving scene of accident and failure to stop for signal.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.